Demonstrators gather at Buckingham Fountain in support of protests in Iran

By Asal Rezaei

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Demonstrators at Chicago's Buckingham Fountain Saturday formed a human chain for freedom in Iran. 

Hundreds gathered to be the voice of Iranians as protests throughout the country enter their seventh week. 

Civilian clashes with police continue to escalate after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, an Iranian-Kurdish woman who died in custody of Iran's morality police. 

"We have a human chain all around the county and the world to support... for everyone to hear us and help us...and see us anyway they can," said one demonstrator. 

The human chain demonstration in Chicago was echoed across the world in Germany, Italy, New Zealand and other countries. 

First published on October 29, 2022 / 9:48 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

