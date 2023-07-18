Watch CBS News
Local News

Demolition halted in Romeoville after discovery of osprey family

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Demolition halted in Romeoville after discovery of osprey family
Demolition halted in Romeoville after discovery of osprey family 00:50

CHICAGO (CBS) -- All eyes are on a family of birds at a giant power plant in suburban Romeoville.

It's the retired Midwest Generation Plant.

While demolishing the facility, a nest of osprey was discovered atop a pole.

That brought work in the immediate area to a halt so the birds were not disturbed.

Osprey is considered threatened in Illinois.

A bird expert hired by the plant said the hatchlings are about a week from being able to fly independently. In the meantime, the dad can be seen flying overhead, keeping an eye on his family.

But the nest will be left far beyond that as the babies learn to provide for themselves.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on July 18, 2023 / 6:25 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.