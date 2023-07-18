Demolition halted in Romeoville after discovery of osprey family

CHICAGO (CBS) -- All eyes are on a family of birds at a giant power plant in suburban Romeoville.

It's the retired Midwest Generation Plant.

While demolishing the facility, a nest of osprey was discovered atop a pole.

That brought work in the immediate area to a halt so the birds were not disturbed.

Osprey is considered threatened in Illinois.

A bird expert hired by the plant said the hatchlings are about a week from being able to fly independently. In the meantime, the dad can be seen flying overhead, keeping an eye on his family.

But the nest will be left far beyond that as the babies learn to provide for themselves.