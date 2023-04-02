Watch CBS News
Local News

Democratic leaders to rally for Vallas Sunday before run-off elections

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – We're just two days away from the run-off elections where Chicagoans will find out who will be their next mayor.

Democratic leaders will rally with candidate Paul Vallas Sunday afternoon, the campaign announced.

Vallas will be joined by former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn, former Congressman Bobby Rush, Clerk of the Circuit Court Iris Martinez, Ald. Silvana Tabares (23rd), Ald.Tom Tunney (44th), and incoming Ald. Bennett Lawson (44th) along with other supporters.   

The rally will take place at Ann Sather Restaurant, located at 909 W. Belmont Ave. at 3:30 p.m.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on April 2, 2023 / 12:31 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.