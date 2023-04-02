Democratic leaders to rally for Vallas Sunday before run-off elections

CHICAGO (CBS) – We're just two days away from the run-off elections where Chicagoans will find out who will be their next mayor.

Democratic leaders will rally with candidate Paul Vallas Sunday afternoon, the campaign announced.

Vallas will be joined by former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn, former Congressman Bobby Rush, Clerk of the Circuit Court Iris Martinez, Ald. Silvana Tabares (23rd), Ald.Tom Tunney (44th), and incoming Ald. Bennett Lawson (44th) along with other supporters.

The rally will take place at Ann Sather Restaurant, located at 909 W. Belmont Ave. at 3:30 p.m.