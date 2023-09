Teen arrested with a gun near Andrew High School in Tinley Park

Teen arrested with a gun near Andrew High School in Tinley Park

Teen arrested with a gun near Andrew High School in Tinley Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Delta flight from Chicago was struck by lightning while landing in Boston Monday night.

About 85 people were on board when the plane touched down just before midnight. Ground crews could be seen inspecting the plane for damage.

The plane has been taken out of service.