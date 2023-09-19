Delta Air Lines jet possibly hit by lightning while landing at Logan Airport in Boston Delta Air Lines jet possibly hit by lightning while landing at Logan Airport in Boston 00:45

BOSTON - A Delta Air Lines jet was possibly struck by lightning while landing at Logan Airport late Monday night.

A Delta spokeswoman told WBZ-TV 85 people were on board flight 2346 from Chicago to Boston.

The spokeswoman said the Airbus A220 "landed safely without incident following a potential lightning strike" as it arrived at Logan shortly before midnight.

WBZ-TV video showed ground crews inspecting the plane's wing after the incident.

Delta has taken the plane out of service "for evaluation."