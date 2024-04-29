Prosecutors want judge to bar certain words in Delphi, Indiana murder trial

CHICAGO (CBS) – Prosecutors in the case of the 2017 murder of two teenage girls in Delphi, Indiana, asked a judge to prohibit certain words in the trial against accused killer Richard Allen.

Carroll County prosecutors filed a motion on Monday asking the judge to prohibit the defense from mentioning specific names and words at the trial, including "cult or ritualistic killing" and the religion known as "Odinism."

Prosecutors argued the terms are misleading and irrelevant, despite being a key part of Allen's defense.

Allen is charged with two counts of murder in the slayings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.

Indiana State PoliceThe trail starts next month.