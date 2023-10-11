Chicago area man buys 1981 DeLorean, with less than 1,000 miles, found in Wisconsin barn

Chicago area man restoring 1981 DeLorean with less than 1,000 miles

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A rare find is taking a Crystal Lake man "Back to the Future."

Michael McElhattan, owner of car restoration company DeLorean Midwest, now owns a 1981 DeLorean with less than 1,000 miles on the odometer.

The iconic stainless steel car with gull wing doors had been sitting in a Wisconsin barn for decades, and he tracked it down with the help of social media.

He said it's in surprisingly good condition, and has all its original parts, so he hopes to get it back up and running.