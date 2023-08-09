Delivery driver shot during attempted robbery at South Side pizzeria
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man attempted to rob a pizzeria in the Ashburn neighborhood Tuesday night.
Chicago police say the man entered Pizza Nova, located in the 3800 block of West 79th Street around 9 p.m., and announced a robbery.
A 35-year-old driver for the restaurant struggled with the offender and suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg during the encounter.
The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center by the Chicago Fire Department in fair condition.
No arrests were made.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.