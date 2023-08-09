Watch CBS News
Local News

Delivery driver shot during attempted robbery at South Side pizzeria

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Pizzeria employee shot during attempted robbery on South Side
Pizzeria employee shot during attempted robbery on South Side 00:20

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man attempted to rob a pizzeria in the Ashburn neighborhood Tuesday night.

Chicago police say the man entered Pizza Nova, located in the 3800 block of West 79th Street around 9 p.m., and announced a robbery.

A 35-year-old driver for the restaurant struggled with the offender and suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg during the encounter.

The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center by the Chicago Fire Department in fair condition.

No arrests were made. 

First published on August 9, 2023 / 7:16 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.