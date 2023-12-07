Watch CBS News
Local News

Def Leppard, Journey to play Wrigley Field next summer

By Adam Harrington, Matthew Cramer

/ CBS Chicago

Def Leppard and Journey announce July 24 show at Wrigley Field
Def Leppard and Journey announce July 24 show at Wrigley Field 00:26

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Want some sugar poured on you at the Friendly Confines, while a wheel in the sky keeps on turning the whole time?

Was that one too obvious?

Def Leppard and Journey just announced an 80s summer concert spectacular at Wrigley Field. They will appear on Monday, July 15, 2024.

The Steve Miller Band will also be joining them.

The 23-city tour next summer will make stops at stadiums across the country. Heart and Cheap Trick are also on the bill in some places, though they will not be at Wrigley.

Tickets go on sale next Friday, Dec. 15, starting at 10 a.m. Registration to access presale tickets opened Thursday morning.

Adam Harrington
adam-harrington-2.jpg

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS News Chicago.

First published on December 7, 2023 / 11:01 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.