Deerfield school district: More police visibility in the aftermath of Texas massacre
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Schools in the city, suburbs and across the nation heightened security today in the wake of the Texas school massacre.
Deerfield District 109 sent and posted email, stating that there will be additional police visibility as students are dropped off for school.
The district added it has not received any specific calls of concern.
