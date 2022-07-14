Deerfield man sentenced to 65 years in prison for fatal stabbing of wife

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Deerfield man was sentenced to 65 years in prison on Thursday for fatally stabbing his wife in 2018.

Gary Kamen, 59 pleaded guilty on June 1 to one count of first-degree murder, according to the Lake County State's Attorney's Office.

On Thursday, prosecutors and defense attorneys presented an agreed order to the Lake County Circuit Court Judge Daniel Shanes that Kamen be sentenced to 65 years in prison, to be served at 100% of that sentence. Shanes said he found the sentence to be appropriate "in light of the cold-blooded nature of the crime," prosecutors said.

"In days like this, in court, there are no winners," Shanes said in a statement. "Everyone loses. Your children, by your hand, lost their mother and you lost."

Kamen admitted to police in September of 2018 that he held his wife hostage for several hours in their home and stabbed her.

"The sentence in this case accounts for the heinous nature of the crime. The community remained safe from Mr. Kamen while he remained in custody for nearly four years, and we know the family has some relief that this part of their journey is finally over," said State's Attorney Eric Rinehart in a statement. "We will continue to support them in any way that we can."

Kamen has been held in Lake County Jail since he was arrested in 2018. He will be transferred to the Illinois Department of Corrections to serve his sentence.