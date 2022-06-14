Deerfield-based Caterpillar moving corporate HQ to Dallas-Fort Worth area

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Deerfield-based Caterpillar is moving to Texas.

The company announced it'll move its global headquarters to its existing office in Irving, Texas.

"We believe it's in the best strategic interest of the company to make this move, which supports Caterpillar's strategy for profitable growth as we help our customers build a better, more sustainable world," said Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby.

According to a news release, Caterpillar has had a presence in Texas since the 1960s. Illinois will be the place with the company's largest concentration of Caterpillar employees.

The company said it'll start transitioning to Texas later this year. It's unclear how many workers will be affected by the move.

Seven years ago, Caterpillar said it would stay in Peoria and expand its corporate headquarters. Back then, CEO Doug Oberhelman said the construction equipment maker will modernize its riverfront complex to include a three-tower building. The company said it will expand the site to 31 acres and six blocks and add amenities and innovative workspaces to "retain and attract the finest talent in the world."

"Caterpillar will stay in Peoria," Oberhelman reassured the crowd to loud applause.

Back in 2017, the construction equipment giant considered moving 800 production jobs out of Aurora.

In 2012, workers went on strike at the Joliet plant but an agreement was reached months later.