Chicago area middle school teacher fired over grooming allegations

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A north suburban middle school teacher has been fired after school leaders said they discovered he had an improper relationship with one of his students at a different school.

The teacher taught at Deer Path Middle School in Lake Forest.

Lake Forest School District 67 Superintendent Matthew Montgomery sent a letter to parents saying the teacher misrepresented his job application and his relationship with the student. Montgomery accused the teacher of sexually grooming a middle school student at another school district.

It's unclear if the teacher was ever charged with a crime. Lake Forest police said they were not involved in any investigation of the teacher, and were not aware of the allegations against him until the district notified the larger Lake Forest community.