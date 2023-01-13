Crews clear debris after deadly Bronzeville building collapse

CHICAGO (CBS) – Demolition crews were clearing debris at the site of a deadly building collapse in Bronzeville that took place Thursday.

On Friday, workers removed parts of the building still in danger of collapsing.

Firefighters worked to rescue three construction workers who were trapped beneath a fallen wall. One of the workers died.

The cause of the collapse is still under investigation, but the city said the crews did not have the proper permit for the work that was being done.