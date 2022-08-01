Watch CBS News
Local News

Death investigation underway at Halsted Orange Line CTA station

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- CTA Orange Line train is service running with residual delays between Midway and Roosevelt due to a medical emergency on the tracks Monday morning. 

According to police, a man was found unresponsive on the tracks, in the 2500 block of South Archer around 4 a.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene. 

A death investigation is underway. 

First published on August 1, 2022 / 5:25 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.