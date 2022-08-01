Death investigation underway at Halsted Orange Line CTA station
CHICAGO (CBS)-- CTA Orange Line train is service running with residual delays between Midway and Roosevelt due to a medical emergency on the tracks Monday morning.
According to police, a man was found unresponsive on the tracks, in the 2500 block of South Archer around 4 a.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
A death investigation is underway.
