Death investigation underway after woman found with gunshot wounds in car in Bolingbrook

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A death investigation is underway after a woman was found shot in a car in Bolingbrook. 

According to police, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehcile in the 800 block of Poplar Lane and found a car 100 feet off the roadway on a grassy area. 

Officers found a 32-year-old Chicago woman in the drivers seat with several gunshot wounds. 

She was taken to a local hospital where she died. 

Police said this incident appears to be a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to contact Bolingbrook police at 630-226-8620. 

First published on October 7, 2022 / 10:56 AM

