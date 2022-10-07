Death investigation underway after woman found with gunshot wounds in car in Bolingbrook

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A death investigation is underway after a woman was found shot in a car in Bolingbrook.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehcile in the 800 block of Poplar Lane and found a car 100 feet off the roadway on a grassy area.

Officers found a 32-year-old Chicago woman in the drivers seat with several gunshot wounds.

She was taken to a local hospital where she died.

Police said this incident appears to be a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to contact Bolingbrook police at 630-226-8620.