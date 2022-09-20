Death investigation underway after woman found dead on Evanston Township High School campus
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A death investigation is underway after a woman was found dead on the Evanston Township High School campus.
According to police, the "non-high school aged woman" was found "deceased on the north side of the campus." According to a community notice, the body was located near an outdoor field.
Police said the initial investigation indicates the woman was not a staff member at the high school. Support will be offered to students staff.
Police confirmed there is no threat to the ETHS and classes will continue as planned.
This is a developing story.
