Death investigation underway after woman found dead on Evanston Township High School campus

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A death investigation is underway after a woman was found dead on the Evanston Township High School campus. 

According to police, the "non-high school aged woman" was found "deceased on the north side of the campus." According to a community notice, the body was located near an outdoor field. 

Police said the initial investigation indicates the woman was not a staff member at the high school. Support will be offered to students staff. 

Police confirmed there is no threat to the ETHS and classes will continue as planned. 

This is a developing story. 

First published on September 20, 2022 / 9:58 AM

