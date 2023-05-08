Death investigation underway after woman pulled from water near Oakwood Beach

Death investigation underway after woman pulled from water near Oakwood Beach

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A death investigation is underway after a woman was found dead near Oakwood Beach Sunday night.

A Marine unit answered a call about a person in the water, in the 4100 block of South Oakenwald Avenue, around 10:30 p.m.

A woman in her 30s to 40s was pulled from the water and pronounced dead on the scene. It is not clear how she ended up in the water.

Police are investigating.