Watch CBS News
Local News

Death investigation underway after woman pulled from water near Oakwood Beach

/ CBS Chicago

Death investigation underway after woman pulled from water near Oakwood Beach
Death investigation underway after woman pulled from water near Oakwood Beach 00:10

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A death investigation is underway after a woman was found dead near Oakwood Beach Sunday night. 

A Marine unit answered a call about a person in the water, in the 4100 block of South Oakenwald Avenue, around 10:30 p.m.

A woman in her 30s to 40s was pulled from the water and pronounced dead on the scene. It is not clear how she ended up in the water. 

Police are investigating. 

First published on May 8, 2023 / 5:47 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.