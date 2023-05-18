Watch CBS News
Local News

Illinois native sets sights on Pickleball world record

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Illinois native trying to set pickleball world record
Illinois native trying to set pickleball world record 00:20

An Illinois native is trying to set a pickleball world record. Dean Matt wants to break the Guinness World Record for Fastest Time To Play a Game of Pickleball in all 48 Contiguous States.

He and Shannon Yeager are trying to play a game in 48 states in 48 days.

Stop number 23 on the journey was north suburban Lake Zurich, where they played against the mayor and a local chef, and helped raise $9,000 for local charities in the process.

Beyond setting that record, Matt and Yaeger are trying to spread the popularity of a sport already exploding in popularity, and show the tapestry of who and where pickleball is being played.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 18, 2023 / 9:51 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.