Illinois native sets sights on Pickleball world record
An Illinois native is trying to set a pickleball world record. Dean Matt wants to break the Guinness World Record for Fastest Time To Play a Game of Pickleball in all 48 Contiguous States.
He and Shannon Yeager are trying to play a game in 48 states in 48 days.
Stop number 23 on the journey was north suburban Lake Zurich, where they played against the mayor and a local chef, and helped raise $9,000 for local charities in the process.
Beyond setting that record, Matt and Yaeger are trying to spread the popularity of a sport already exploding in popularity, and show the tapestry of who and where pickleball is being played.
