'Deaf Welcome Studios' opening at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A new studio is focusing on bringing entertainment to the deaf community.

Deaf Welcome Studios will have a ribbon cutting Monday afternoon at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora.

The studio will offer sign language services, translation and original content and production to better reach the signing community.

The grand opening comes during Disability Pride Month.