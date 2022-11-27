2 killed in wrong-way crash in Crown Point, Indiana

CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) -- Indiana State Police are investigating a deadly wrong-way crash in Crown Point.

It happened on I-65 near mile marker 248, just before 1 p.m. Saturday.

The wrong-way driver hit several cars, and a 48-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman died.

Another man was also hurt in the crash.

All traffic lanes were shut down for hours while police conducted their investigation.