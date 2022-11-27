Watch CBS News
2 killed in wrong-way crash in Crown Point, Indiana

CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) -- Indiana State Police are investigating a deadly wrong-way crash in Crown Point. 

It happened on I-65 near mile marker 248, just before 1 p.m. Saturday. 

The wrong-way driver hit several cars, and a 48-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman died. 

Another man was also hurt in the crash. 

All traffic lanes were shut down for hours while police conducted their investigation. 

November 26, 2022

