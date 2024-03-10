Watch CBS News
Deadly crash shuts down southbound lanes on Chicago expressway

By Jeramie Bizzle

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – All local and express southbound lanes of Interstate 90 were shut down following a deadly crash Sunday morning.

Illinois State Police said two cars crashed in the local lanes on I-90 at Pulaski Road just before 4 a.m.

An occupant of one of the crashed vehicles exited their vehicle and was then struck by a third car. The person was declared deceased, ISP said.

All local and express lanes of I-90 southbound are shut down at Keeler.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on March 10, 2024 / 8:02 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

