Deadly crash snags I-65 in Northwest Indiana

By Adam Harrington

GARY, Ind. (CBS) -- A deadly crash caused a mess on Interstate 65 in Northwest Indiana Tuesday afternoon.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said on X, formerly Twitter, that the crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-65 just south of the Borman Expressway (I-80/94).

Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, Fifield wrote. Further details were not immediately released.

Northbound traffic was backed up all the way to U.S. 30 following the crash.

A pursuit also occurred on northbound I-65 in the backup, Fifield wrote. One suspect was apprehended while approaching the crash scene.

Fifield wrote that the investigation on I-65 could take as long as three hours.

First published on April 23, 2024 / 4:27 PM CDT

