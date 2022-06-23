Deadline nears for applications to vote by mail in primary elections in Chicago

Deadline nears to apply to vote by mail in primary elections in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you want to vote by mail in next week's Illinois primary elections, you have until 5 p.m. on Thursday to fill in your application.

You can apply for early voting on the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners' website.

You can also vote early in-person at 51 sites across the city through Sunday. Chicago voters can cast their ballots at any early voting location in the city, no matter where they live.

Those early voting sites also will be open on Election Day on Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If you need to register to vote at an early voting location, bring two forms of ID, including one with your current address.

Each early voting site also has secure drop boxes to turn in your vote by mail ballots.

For a list of all 51 early voting locations in Chicago, go to the Early Voting page on the city's official election website.