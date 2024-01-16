Dead batteries, engine issues, and other woes plague motorists during deep freeze

CHICAGO (CBS) -- By now, you've likely seen the video – Teslas in the Chicago area with dead or low batteries because of the cold, facing charges issues.

That is just one of the many issues we're facing getting around during the dangerous cold snap that has been hovering in Chicago. Dead batteries in are likewise a problem in traditional cars with internal combustion engines.

The staff of River North Hand Car Wash & Detailing, at 1317 W. North Ave. in Bucktown, has been jumpstarting cars over and over for the past 48 hours.

"A lot of cars have been coming in frozen," said River North Hand Car Wash manager Bill DeMaio. "We've had to start cars for people – jumpstarting them; help them get in and out of vehicles; sometimes the actual doors are frozen in the car."

DeMaio's business is booming as the temperature stays well below freezing.

"It's always important to have free towing on your insurance policy. That way, if you ever do get stuck in a situation like that, you can always call," DeMaio said. "But always make sure you have at least a half tank of gas in the vehicle. If you ever were to get stranded, the car will start. You'll have heat."

The staff at River North Hand Car Wash can wash cars inside – though DeMaio had a tip for those keeping their cars outside overnight.

"You can always put like a towel over the windshield, and with the doors, close it in – and then in the morning, you just open the doors, and you can pull the towel right off," DeMaio said. "You'll actually prevent ice from coming onto the windshield at all."

Molly Hart of AAA is seeing the same issues from drivers as DeMaio.

"Sixty percent of what the work our tow operators are doing are dead batteries, flat tires, or engine-related issues," Hart said.

Hart is urging drivers to keep an emergency kit in the car at all times – including blankets, jumper cables, and wiper fluid.

"Let's check the batteries, let's check the tires, and then your wiper blades," said Hart. "Those are so important now, as we're driving in these frigid temperatures."

For those with electric cars - like those found at a charging station at the Evergreen Marketplace early Monday, in some cases askew in the parking lot with dead batteries – Hart also had some advice.

"The majority of people actually are charging their electric vehicles at home, so they have that overnight time to charge," said Hart. "But if you don't, you have to go to a charging station – and while there are many, they can be a distance away."

The people whom CBS 2's cameras found at the Evergreen Marketplace early Monday had found themselves out of a battery, and out of options. Some waited two hours for a 45-minute charge.

"Electric vehicles – the charge does run out a little faster during the winter months due to keeping the car on; keeping the car warm," said DeMaio. "It's actually reduces the temperature, or the battery life, about 20 percent."

Of course, safety first – but experts warn too to be wary of salt on your car. It could scratch the paint or corrode the metal under your car – and they say you should plan ahead for a car wash soon.