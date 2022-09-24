Day of the Dead exhibit opens at National Museum of Mexican Art

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A long line was wrapped around the block in Pilsen Friday night for a chance to celebrate one of Mexico's most cherished traditions.

There was a packed house at the National Museum of Mexican Art, 1852 W. 19th St., for the opening Friday night of the annual "Día de Muertos, Memories and Offerings" exhibit.

The annual exhibit features art, photography, and beautifully-decorated altars.

"So Day of the Dead really is this celebration from Mexico that goes well beyond the Mexican community and is now a tradition in Chicago without a doubt," said Cesareo Moreno, chief curator of the National Museum of Mexican Art. "Although it's called the Day of the Dead, it's actually a celebration of life. This tradition from Mexico is really a very beautiful way to honor those who are no longer with us; to remember our loved ones."

The exhibit also features works dedicated to those lost in the Ukraine War, and an installation honoring those killed in the Uvalde, Texas school shooting.

The exhibit runs through Dec. 11.