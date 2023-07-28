David Rechs from Oak Park IDed as man killed in building explosion

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The man killed in an Oak Park explosion was 64-year-old David Rechs.

It happened at an apartment complex.

The blast was so big it left a gaping hole in the building, leaving 12 people to find a new place to live.

It's still not clear what caused the explosion.

So far, no word on any memorial plans for the man who died.