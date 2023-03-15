Watch CBS News
David Montgomery heading to Detroit Lions

By Jeff Kerr

/ CBS Sports

CHICAGO (CBS) -- David Montgomery is on the move.

He is headed to the Detroit Lions on a deal that will pay him $18 million over three years.

Montgomery had 3,609 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns over four seasons with the Bears. He rushed for 800-plus yards in all four of his seasons. Montgomery had 201 carries for 801 yards with five touchdowns while adding 34 catches for 316 yards and a touchdown. 

Pairing with D'Andre Swift in Detroit, the Lions will have a new look in the backfield with Montgomery as the lead back that can run north and south in Ben Johnson's offense. Montgomery's arrival signals Jamaal Williams will be looking for a new team in 2023, as he is currently an unrestricted free agent. 

The Bears will pick up Seattle Seahawks running back Travis Homer on a two-year, $4.5 million contract.

First published on March 14, 2023 / 10:57 PM

