David Montgomery heading to Detroit Lions

CHICAGO (CBS) -- David Montgomery is on the move.

He is headed to the Detroit Lions on a deal that will pay him $18 million over three years.

Montgomery had 3,609 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns over four seasons with the Bears. He rushed for 800-plus yards in all four of his seasons. Montgomery had 201 carries for 801 yards with five touchdowns while adding 34 catches for 316 yards and a touchdown.

Pairing with D'Andre Swift in Detroit, the Lions will have a new look in the backfield with Montgomery as the lead back that can run north and south in Ben Johnson's offense. Montgomery's arrival signals Jamaal Williams will be looking for a new team in 2023, as he is currently an unrestricted free agent.

The Bears will pick up Seattle Seahawks running back Travis Homer on a two-year, $4.5 million contract.