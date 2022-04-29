Cook County Judge rules against resentencing of David Biro in the killing of his neighbors, unborn child
CHICAGO (CBS) – A Cook County judge ruled on Friday that a man convicted decades ago of killing his neighbors, Nancy and Richard Langert, and their unborn child, will not be resentenced.
David Biro of Winnetka was 16-years-old at the time of the crime.
"I'm just hopeful that someday we'll have legal finality," said Nancy Langert's sister Jennifer Bishop-Jenkins. "Because it's been 33 years since their murder and this decision should be the last time I should ever have to come to court,"
Biro's attorney had requested his client be resentenced for the death of the unborn child.
His attorney argued he was a juvenile at the time of the murder and shouldn't have been sentenced to life.
