Watch CBS News

Cook County Judge rules against resentencing of David Biro in the killing of his neighbors, unborn child

/ CBS Chicago

Cook County judge rules against resentencing of David Biro 00:37

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Cook County judge ruled on Friday that a man convicted decades ago of killing his neighbors, Nancy and Richard Langert, and their unborn child, will not be resentenced.

David Biro of Winnetka was 16-years-old at the time of the crime.

"I'm just hopeful that someday we'll have legal finality," said Nancy Langert's sister Jennifer Bishop-Jenkins. "Because it's been 33 years since their murder and this decision should be the last time I should ever have to come to court,"

Biro's attorney had requested his client be resentenced for the death of the unborn child.

His attorney argued he was a juvenile at the time of the murder and shouldn't have been sentenced to life.

First published on April 29, 2022 / 6:25 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.