Career fair for veterans happening at Soldier Field Thursday

Career fair for veterans happening at Soldier Field Thursday

Career fair for veterans happening at Soldier Field Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A career fair for veterans at Soldier Field.

The hiring event is hosted by DAV and RecruitMilitary.

It is available to all transitioning veterans, spouses, and families making the return to civilian life.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.