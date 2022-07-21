Data show Chicago has seen the greatest number of mass shootings in the U.S. this year to date

Chicago has greatest number of mass shootings for any city this year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- When it comes to analyzing gun violence trends in Chicago, the numbers tell the story.

First, for mass shootings in which four or more people are hit by gunfire in all of the United States, Chicago has the greatest number of any city – large or small. There have been 24 mass shootings in Chicago this year alone – which have left 12 people dead and 101 injured.

Philadelphia comes in second with 14 mass shootings last year, followed by New York City with 10, Baltimore with eight, and Houston with seven.

For cities with more than 250,000 people, Sacramento has seen the most people killed in mass shootings with a total of 13. Six of those 13 people were killed in one shooting in early April, which was the deadliest in the city's history.

Chicago comes right behind Sacramento with 12 people killed in mass shootings.

Baltimore follows with 11, Buffalo and Houston each have 10 each. All 10 victims in Buffalo were killed in a massacre in a supermarket in May.

For the combined figure of the most killed and injured in mass shootings among cities with populations greater than 250,000, Chicago comes in first with 113 – 12 killed and 101 injured. Philadelphia follows with 69 – nine killed and 60 injured; and New York City is third with 53 – four killed and 49 injured.

Highland Park is not included in the analysis, nor is Uvalde, Texas – as both are smaller communities. But they rank at the top nationwide for the greatest number of people killed and injured in single mass-shooting incidents –on account of the Uvalde school massacre in May, and the July 4th parade massacre in Highland Park.

A total of 22 people were killed and 17 were injured in Uvalde, and eight were killed and 29 injured in Highland Park.

Per capita – or per 100,000 people – Chicago falls to number 10 for the most mass shooting incidents in cities with 150,000 or more people – with Grand Rapids, Michigan; Baltimore; and Tacoma, Washington taking the top three spots. For cities with 250,000 or more people, Chicago comes in at number five per capita for the most incidents.

For the greatest number of people killed per capita, Chicago falls to No. 18 among cities with 150,000 or more people; No. 14 among cities with 250,000 or more people; and No. 9 among cities with 500,000 or more people.

Among states, Illinois comes in second in mass shooting incidents in 2022, behind Texas. California, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, New York, Florida, Michigan, and Georgia follow among the top 10.

Per capita, Illinois falls to fifth place – behind D.C., Louisiana, South Carolina, and Mississippi.

Illinois comes in third, behind Texas and California, for the most mass shooting victims killed. Per capita, Illinois moves down to seventh.

If there is any good news to come from these data, it is that for the first time in four years, the number of mass shootings in Chicago is falling.

By this time last year, we had seen 32 shootings with four or more people hit by gunfire. This year, there have been 24.

The number of people killed in mass shootings in this year has also fallen this year from 19 to 12, and the number injured has fallen from 164 to 101.

For a breakdown of where in Chicago mass shootings have happened this year, refer to the map below.