Data security breach may have left Jewel-Osco employees' information exposed

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thousands of Jewel-Osco employees might have had their personal information exposed in a data breach.

CBS 2 has obtained a letter sent to employees by Jewel-Osco parent company Albertsons last week.

The letter said hackers were able to infiltrate Albertsons internal computer systems last December and steal employee data – including names, dates of birth, and Social Security numbers.

As of Monday night, it was not clear how many employees had been impacted.

Albertsons said the incident has been contained, and they are providing affected individuals with free identity protection services, a spokeswoman said.