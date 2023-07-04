Darren Bailey to challenge Congressman Mike Bost in 2024 GOP primary

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey announced he's running for public office again next year, challenging U.S. Rep. Mike Bost for his seat in Congress.

Bailey filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission on Tuesday to run against Bost in the 12th District in far southern Illinois, pitting two far-right Republicans against each other in 2024.

Bailey is expected to make a formal announcement Tuesday evening at his home in Xenia.

Bost has represented the 12th District since 2015. This will be his first time facing a primary challenger since 2018, when he defeated entrepreneur Preston Nelson by an 84-16 margin.

Bailey, a farmer and former Illinois state lawmaker, ran for governor in 2022, and was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, but lost to Gov. JB Pritzker by 12 points.