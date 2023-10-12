Darnell Mooney and D'Onta Foreman hope to get rolling for Bears vs Vikings

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Bears and Vikings, both standing at 1-4, are trying to kick and scream their way off the struggle bus as they prepare to face off on Sunday.

After struggling in the first three games, Bears quarterback Justin Fields suddenly is driving the offense exactly where he wants, and a couple skill players are trying not to miss out against Minnesota.

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney admitted he's a little frustrated that, even as the Bears offense has started taking off, he's still been kind of the odd man out, going without a catch in three of the last four games.

"Just continue to work. I mean, I got here based off my confidence, and just being able to weigh the lows and the highs, and just being able to maintain that, and continue to keep working," he said. "Everybody's talking about DJ [Moore] having a good game [230 yards and 3 touchdowns vs Washington]. I didn't get the ball much, or whatever. I mean, we won the game. At the end of the day, that's the main thing in this league, is just winning the game."

Running back D'Onta Foreman has also had reason to be frustrated, after being inactive the last four games. With Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson likely out, Foreman is set for an expanded role, something he excelled in last year in Carolina, after the Panthers traded Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers.

"That's not even the first time that's happened. It's really been before that. So honestly, I was prepared for that moment. I'm gonna prepare for this moment. Like I said, this is what I do. I'm calm, I'm confident, and I just gotta go show it. I feel like a lot of people counted me out," he said. "I've seen a lot of stuff about myself. I gotta go prove something."

Foreman also said he's not feeling any pressure, but did admit all those people counting him out fuels him to put on a show this Sunday against the Vikings.

On the injury front, cornerback Jaylon Johnson was upgraded to a full participant and sems like a sure bet to return Sunday. Safety Eddie Jackson remains limited as he tries to return from a foot injury.