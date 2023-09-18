Congressman Danny Davis addresses possible government shutdown

Government shutdown possible in just two weeks

Government shutdown possible in just two weeks

Government shutdown possible in just two weeks

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The threat of a federal government shutdown is looming, and Congressman Danny Davis is sounding the alarm of the potential consequences.

"I'm calling upon our Republican colleagues to come and let us be reasonable. Let us reason together and do what is necessary, what is good for the people," he said.

The deadline for government funding is Sept. 30, just two weeks away.

Some of the federal agencies that would be affected if there is a government shutdown including Social Security and Medicare, FEMA and SNAP benefits.

Conservative Republicans want to cut federal spending and roll it back to 2022 levels.