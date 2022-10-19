Congressman Danny Davis along with community leaders hosting press conference for missing women and children

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Community leaders are calling attention to the more than 260,000 women and girls reported missing each year.

According to the National Crime Information Center - more than 30% are black.

Congressman Danny Davis is leading a press conference Wednesday afternoon with pastors and community groups demanding more be done to catch the criminals and find the victims.

The group is holding its press conference at the scene where an 11-year-old girl was sexually abused in Washington Park.

Police say the man in this sketch dragged the girl into an alley near 62nd and Indiana as she walked home from Dulles Elementary.

Last week, neighbors spotted a man matching the attacker's description and held him for police. But he's no longer in custody because police don't have enough evidence to arrest him.