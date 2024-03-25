Car hits Illinois State Police car, IDOT truck on Dan Ryan Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Illinois State Police trooper was injured when a car crashed into a squad car and an Illinois Department of Transportation worker's truck early Monday on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Police said the trooper and an IDOT worker were blocking two lanes of the southbound Dan Ryan near 63rd Street around 2:45 a.m., due to an earlier crash, when a passing vehicle hit the trooper's squad car and the IDOT truck.

The trooper and IDOT worker were inside their vehicles at the time.

The trooper and the driver who hit the squad car and IDOT truck were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. The IDOT worker also was injured, but did not go to the hospital.

Under what's known as Scott's Law in Illinois – named after Chicago Fire Department Lt. Scott Gillen, who was killed by a drunk driver at a crash scene in 2000 – drivers are required to slow down and move over when approaching any emergency vehicle that has its hazard lights flashing.

The cause of Monday morning's crash was under investigation. All lanes reopened by about 3:40 a.m.