Hit-and-run driver crashes into IDOT truck on Dan Ryan
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are searching for the driver of a car that hit an Illinois Department of Transportation truck on the Dan Ryan Expressway overnight.
Illinois State Police said a car hit an IDOT truck in the northbound lanes of the Dan Ryan near 87th Street around 1:30 a.m., causing the car to roll over and catch fire.
The driver ran off.
Two people in the IDOT truck were hurt, but they're expected to be okay.
Police shut down the northbound lanes of the Dan Ryan near 87th Street for about an hour after the crash.
