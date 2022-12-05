Watch CBS News
Outbound lanes closed on Dan Ryan Expressway at 79th Street after deadly crash, semi-truck fire

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- All outbound lanes are closed on the Dan Ryan Expressway at at 79th Street after a deadly crash and semi-truck fire overnight. 

Illinois State Police confirmed the crash took place at 79th Street and involved another car. ISP said traffic is being diverted off at 79th Street. 

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed one person is dead and another injured after the crash. 

The CTA Red Line is suspended at 79th Street. 

This is a developing story. 

