Driver dies after falling off Dan Ryan overpass during multi-vehicle crash on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A driver is dead after falling from the Dan Ryan overpass during a six-car crash early Saturday morning.

Illinois State Police say around 1:58 a.m., four cars were involved in a crash in the southbound lanes at 26th Street.

During the crash, a fifth car approached and stopped on the right shoulder when the sixth car drove into the area of the vehicle.

It is unknown how or why the fifth driver fell over the overpass, ISP said.

The driver of the fifth vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene.

No further information was immediately available.