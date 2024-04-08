Dan Aykroyd speaks of his attachment to Chicago at visit to suburban event

OAK BROOK, Ill. (CBS) -- Dan Aykroyd, of course, is known as an original cast member of "Saturday Night Live" starting nearly 50 years ago – as well as for the role of Elwood Blues alongside John Belushi in that Chicago classic known as "The Blues Brothers," and for the role of Ray Stantz in "Ghostbusters."

On Monday night, Aykroyd mixed up themed drinks inspired by "Ghostbusters" at Wonderverse, a new immersive experience in west suburban Oak Brook. Aykroyd created the cocktails with his own brand of Crystal Head Vodka.

Sony Pictures' Wonderverse in Oak Brook is home to many "Ghostbusters" items – including the Ghost Trap Speakeasy.

Aykroyd talked about his strong attachment to Chicago. The Ottawa, Ontario, Canada native was a member of the Second City sketch comedy troupe in both Toronto and Chicago beginning half a century ago.

"I'm always well-received here and welcomed here, and I feel this is the city that welcomed an immigrant worker in the 70s – in '74 – so it's the city that adopted me, and I feel like I've adopted it as my primary American city," he said.

Much more of Aykroyd's interview with CBS 2's Dana Kozlov will be shown Tuesday on the CBS 2 Morning News.