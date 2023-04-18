Damar Hamlin is back "working out" with the Buffalo Bills just 3 months after cardiac arrest on field, team says
Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin is back "working out" with the team, the Bills said in a tweet on Tuesday. His return comes just three and a half months after suffering cardiac arrest following a collision during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.