Watch CBS News
U.S.

Damar Hamlin is back "working out" with the Buffalo Bills just 3 months after cardiac arrest on field, team says

By Christopher Brito

/ CBS News

Damar Hamlin honored for community service
Damar Hamlin honored for community service 00:22

Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin is back "working out" with the team, the Bills said in a tweet on Tuesday. His return comes just three and a half months after suffering cardiac arrest following a collision during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Christopher Brito
christopher-brito.jpg

Christopher Brito is a social media manager and trending content writer for CBS News.

First published on April 18, 2023 / 10:41 AM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.