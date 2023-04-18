Damar Hamlin is back "working out" with the Buffalo Bills just 3 months after cardiac arrest on field, team says

Damar Hamlin honored for community service Damar Hamlin honored for community service 00:22

Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin is back "working out" with the team, the Bills said in a tweet on Tuesday. His return comes just three and a half months after suffering cardiac arrest following a collision during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Damar Hamlin is working out with the team today in Buffalo.



Glad to have you back, 3. 🫶 pic.twitter.com/n80HheSIaG — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) April 18, 2023

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.