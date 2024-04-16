Dallas megachurch pastor will step down as head of Rainbow PUSH Coalition Dallas megachurch pastor will step down as head of Rainbow PUSH Coalition 00:31

DALLAS — The Dallas megachurch pastor who recently took over as the president and CEO of Reverend Jesse Jackson's Rainbow PUSH Coalition is stepping down.

In July, the Rainbow PUSH Coalition officially transferred leadership to Reverend Dr. Frederick Douglass Haynes III as Jackson transitioned to emeritus status. Haynes was installed as president and CEO at his Dallas church, Friendship West Baptist Church.

Now, Haynes is stepping down less than a year after he was named the successor.

Haynes released the following statement announcing his resignation:

"After continual prayer and deliberation, I have decided to step down from the position of Chief Executive Officer and President of Rainbow Push Coalition (RPC), effective immediately.

I remain committed to honoring the rich history of RPC and the legacy of its esteemed leader, the incomparable Reverend Jesse L. Jackson Sr., and, most significantly, to the calling and pursuit of social justice.

I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all who have expressed their support since my appointment in July of last year.

Rest assured that my work in the fight for liberation and freedom continues."

Jackson established the civil rights and social justice organization in 1971.

Haynes' decision to step down was first announced by Roland Martin on his Black Star Network.