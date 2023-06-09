Cyclists raise money to help patient at Chicago's Shriners Children Hospital get around

CHICAGO (CBS) – There were big cheers for some special visitors at Shriners Children's Hospital in Chicago on Friday.

A group of cyclists pedaled across the country to raise money for Shriner's and stopped there to meet a new friend.

Caleb, 5, got to show off his new wheels.

The custom adaptive bicycle allows Caleb to get around like never before. Caleb was born with a rare genetic syndrome and can't pedal a typical bike.