Watch CBS News
Local News

Cyclists raise money to help patient at Chicago's Shriners Children Hospital get around

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Cyclists raise money to help patient at Chicago's Shriners Children Hospital get around
Cyclists raise money to help patient at Chicago's Shriners Children Hospital get around 00:35

CHICAGO (CBS) – There were big cheers for some special visitors at Shriners Children's Hospital in Chicago on Friday.

A group of cyclists pedaled across the country to raise money for Shriner's and stopped there to meet a new friend.

Caleb, 5, got to show off his new wheels.

The custom adaptive bicycle allows Caleb to get around like never before. Caleb was born with a rare genetic syndrome and can't pedal a typical bike.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 9, 2023 / 6:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.