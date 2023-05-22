Assailant beats cyclist with construction sign, his own bike in South Loop

Assailant beats cyclist with construction sign, his own bike in South Loop

Assailant beats cyclist with construction sign, his own bike in South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man in his 60s is recovering after an early morning attack in the South Loop.

He was riding his bicycle near State and Cermak when someone beat him with a construction sign and later, his own bike.

CBS 2's Charlie De Mar went to the scene to learn what happened.

The victim, 62, was riding his bike on the sidewalk right near State and Cermak when police said he was attacked. So far, no one is in custody.

It was a somewhat unusual call for officers. The victim told police was riding his bike around 1 a.m. and was attacked by another man who used the construction sign and the victim's own bike as weapons.

The items were the central focus of the investigation as police blocked off State and Cermak shortly after the incident.

The motive of the attack is unclear and the victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. He was last listed in critical condition.