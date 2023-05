CycleBar in Burr Ridge hosting 'Cycle For A Cure' Sunday

CycleBar in Burr Ridge hosting 'Cycle For A Cure' Sunday

CycleBar in Burr Ridge hosting 'Cycle For A Cure' Sunday

BURR RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) – Today, you can get active for a good cause.

CycleBar Burr Ridge is hosting a community charity ride to support cancer research.

The event was organized by a member whose father was recently diagnosed with cancer. So far, they've raised over $10,000.

It all gets underway at noon.