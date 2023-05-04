'Cycle for Survival' spin class returns to Daley Plaza Thursday
CHICAGO (CBS) – Starting today at Daley Plaza, more than a thousand people will have a spin class together for an important cause.
All the rides are part of 'Cycle for Survival' - which raises money for rare cancer research. Spin instructors from Equinox are leading all the high-energy rides.
Today's event is from five to 9 p.m., and there's another round of rides on Saturday.
Each year from the event, we hear from researchers at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and families impacted by rare cancers.
