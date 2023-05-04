Watch CBS News
Local News

'Cycle for Survival' spin class returns to Daley Plaza Thursday

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Cycle for Survival returns Thursday at Daley Plaza
Cycle for Survival returns Thursday at Daley Plaza 00:36

CHICAGO (CBS) – Starting today at Daley Plaza, more than a thousand people will have a spin class together for an important cause.

All the rides are part of 'Cycle for Survival' - which raises money for rare cancer research. Spin instructors from Equinox are leading all the high-energy rides.

Today's event is from five to 9 p.m., and there's another round of rides on Saturday.

Each year from the event, we hear from researchers at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and families impacted by rare cancers.

First published on May 4, 2023 / 8:13 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.