Chicagoans riding to fight rare cancers during Cycle for Survival in Daley Plaza

Cycle for Survival coming to Daley Plaza

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicagoans are riding to fight rare cancers this weekend.

Cycle for Survival proceeds will go to cancer research at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

Equinox instructors will lead stationary cycling events outside across the country. The Chicago events will take place on May 13 and 14 in Daley Plaza.

Cycle for Survival has raised more than $300 million for rare cancer research since it was founded in 2007.

