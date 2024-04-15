CVS, Chicago organization gives new moms career, housing opportunities

CHICAGO (CBS) – For some, becoming a parent is an exhausting but eye-opening opportunity to make some major changes.

One program is trying to help out new moms.

Shakiya Horne is about a month inter her new job at an Oak Park CVS. Sometimes, she rings up customers. Other times, she straightens up products.

Eventually, she'd like to be sorting pills as a pharmacy tech.

"I was actually looking into the medical field," Horne said.

It's a career she put on hold when her now 2-year-old son, Steve, was born.

"I don't want to ask people for stuff like to help take care of my child. I want that to be my responsibility," Horne said. "So it was just a point where I had to get up and do something."

For some, becoming a parent is an exhausting but eye-opening opportunity to make some major changes. One program is trying to help out new moms. Provided to CBS

That's what led Horne to a job development program where CVS Health prepares young or expecting mothers for two tracks: pharmacy or retail work.

Laura Zumdahl and New Moms, the nonprofit she leads, are also part of the equation. The Chicago organization provides parents a place to play, a life coach, baby supplies and more.

"A job is really important, an important step on that ladder of economic mobility but it's also important for them to be part of this community and to have these other supports too," Zumdahl said.

New Moms also offers housing for up to two years. Furnished apartments are available to moms at an affordable rate. It's opportunity some of the CVS graduates take advantage of.

"That's how it feels to have my own place, like a breath of fresh air," said Stephanie Holloway, a mom in the program.

Holloway said her daughter Adore and other women in the program inspired her to stick with training.

"I'm not the only mom getting up every day and getting my daughter to daycare, getting to work," she said.

For some, becoming a parent is an exhausting but eye-opening opportunity to make some major changes. One program is trying to help out new moms. CBS

Back at CVS, training will help solve the problem of job vacancies, but Viv Harper, CVS Health's workforce manager, explained the bigger draw is that mothers are chock-full of overlooked talent.

"They know how to juggle. They know how to multitask. They know how to prioritize," Harper said. "They know efficiency. Those skills can be applied in a role."

As for Horne, she can't believe how fast Steve has grown.

"Motherhood for me right now, it's been really good for me," she said.

Horne also can't believe how much the opportunity through CVS has changed her.

Reporter: "Rewind to a year ago, would you have ever thought you'd be here now?"

Horne: "No. No. I would've never thought it."

Reporter: "You're smiling. You must be very proud of yourself."

Horne: "Yeah, I am proud of myself because this is a big step for me."