Who's cutting down Little Free Libraries in the Chicago suburbs?

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Who's cutting down Little Free Libraries in the Chicago suburbs?
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Oak Park police said they have an idea of who's been cutting down Little Free Libraries from their posts.

On Monday and Tuesday, the suspect hit four different locations.

Police said the cases seem to be related and that they have a suspect in mind.

Little Free Libraries are a network of volunteer-led book-exchange boxes, usually found on the edge of a front yard or in a public place.

First published on February 14, 2024 / 4:59 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

